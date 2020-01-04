Global  

Lori Loughlin Is Getting Prepared For Prison If She Has to Serve Time

Just Jared Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Lori Loughlin is getting prepared in case she has to serve prison time. The 55-year-old actress has reportedly hired a prison expert to help her learn what to expect if she she is sentenced in the college admissions scandal trial, where she faces up to 50 years behind bars. “She has someone who is advising [...]
