Miley Cyrus Settles Lawsuit Which Claimed She Stole 'We Can't Stop'

Just Jared Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus has settled a lawsuit on the grounds that she stole her 2013 hit song “We Can’t Stop”. Michael May, who performs as Flourgon, brought the suit to Miley last year, which claimed that she had stolen certain lyrics from his own song, “We Run Things”, which was a big hit in the 1980s. [...]
