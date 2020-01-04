Global  

Todd Phillips wants 'Batman' film from 'Joker' world

Saturday, 4 January 2020
Los Angeles, Jan 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Todd Phillips says he would like to see a "Batman" movie set in the Gotham City that he created for his blockbuster movie "Joker".
News video: 'Joker' leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods

'Joker' leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods 00:40

 Joker looks set for success at the 2020 BAFTA Awards, after receiving an impressive 11 nominations.

Baftas '20: Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' leads with 11 nominations

London, Jan 7 (IANS) Todd Phillips superhero film "Joker" leads the nomination pack for the 2020 British Academy of Film and Televisions Film Awards (BAFTAs),...
'The System's Broken' And 'Joker' Director Aimed To Explore That On Screen

Todd Phillips explores mental health and the lack of social services in his Batman villain origin story (of sorts). "The system's broken, and why not use a film...
