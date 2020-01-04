Global  

Dwayne Johnson starts training for supervillain avatar as 'Black Adam'

Sify Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 4 (IANS) Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson is set to have his first brush with the superhero genre this year when he appears as the titular supervillain in the film "Black Adam". Johnson, aka The Rock, has started training for the superhero movie,, which promises some high-powered action and CGI razzmatazz.
