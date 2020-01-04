Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

From Deepika Padukone to Justin Bieber, celebrities share videos on TikTok

Indian Express Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

SpongeBob SquarePants Gives Advice to Chrissy Teigen, Cole Sprouse, David Dobrik, & More [Video]SpongeBob SquarePants Gives Advice to Chrissy Teigen, Cole Sprouse, David Dobrik, & More

Tom Kenny and Ethan Slater of 'The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!' answer burning celebrity questions.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 09:08Published


Tweets about this

jobgujnews3

jobgujnews From Deepika Padukone to Justin Bieber, celebrities share videos on TikTok https://t.co/bby0axBC2x https://t.co/M2c6isQLhO 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.