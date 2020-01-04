Global  

Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome baby girl Raddix

Sify Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 4 (ANI): American actor Cameron Diaz and singer-songwriter Benji Madden announced the birth of their daughter -- Raddix -- on Friday (local time).
News video: Cameron Diaz welcomes first child

Cameron Diaz welcomes first child 01:28

 Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Raddix Madden.

