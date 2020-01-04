Global  

Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan gear up for dance face-off in 'Illegal Weapon 2.0'

Saturday, 4 January 2020
New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): After dropping chartbusters 'Muqabla' and 'Garmi', makers of dance-drama 'Street Dancer 3D' released the ultimate battle song of the movie -- Illegal Weapon 2.0 -- on Saturday.
