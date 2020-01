Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma's upcoming horror film, Roohi Afza, has undergone another title change. Now, it's called Roohi Afzana. The film was previously titled Rooh Afza. Considering Dinesh Vijan's production is still months away from release, should we expect another change as well?



