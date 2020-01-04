Global  

Laxmi Agarwal's biggest dream stands fulfilled, thanks to Deepika Padukone

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Laxmi Agarwal's biggest dream stands fulfilled, thanks to Deepika Padukone"He threw acid on my face, not on my dreams", said Laxmi Agarwal, who has been moving the world with her story. Her struggle has given strength to many and she has also become an inspiration to many. Maybe this is the reason why that the most beautiful Diva of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, has her self-dawned this character of...
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone consoles sobbing Laxmi Agarwal at title song launch

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone consoles sobbing Laxmi Agarwal at title song launch 02:19

 The title track of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has been launched in Mumbai. The title track is composed by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy. While Gulzar penned the song, Arijit Singh sang it. Deepika can be seen consoling Laxmi while Shankar sings the

