Watch videos: Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh relive their romance from Tujhe Meri Kasam

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood, relived their romantic moments from their debut film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' by posting videos on various social media platforms that were recreated to celebrate 17 years of togetherness.


News video: Genelia, Riteish celebrate 17 years of togetherness

Genelia, Riteish celebrate 17 years of togetherness 01:07

 Star couple Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh are super emotional as their debut film "Tujhe Meri Kasam" completed 17 years on Friday.

Riteish Deshmukh's son Riaan birthday bash: Aaradhya, Misha, Nitara, laksshya attend [Video]Riteish Deshmukh's son Riaan birthday bash: Aaradhya, Misha, Nitara, laksshya attend

On Saturday,Bollywood's most loved couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza hosted a birthday party for their son Riaan. It was indeed a starry affair as many Bollywood celebrities alongside their..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:00Published

Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh promote Marjaavaan in Delhi [Video]Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh promote Marjaavaan in Delhi

Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh promote Marjaavaan in Delhi

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published


#17YearsOfTujheMeriKasam : Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza recreate their debut film — watch videos

Star couple Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh are super emotional as their debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam completed 17 years on Friday. Genelia and Riteish, who...
Bollywood Life

Genelia, Riteish celebrate 17 years of togetherness

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Star couple Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh are super emotional as their debut film "Tujhe Meri Kasam" completed 17 years on Friday.
Sify Also reported by •IndiaTimes

VishalSathwar11

Vishal Sathwara RT @bollywood_life: #17YearsOfTujheMeriKasam : Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza recreate their debut film — watch videos #17YearsOfTu… 1 day ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife #17YearsOfTujheMeriKasam : Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza recreate their debut film — watch videos… https://t.co/RyluhF8Hgv 1 day ago

