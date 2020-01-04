Watch videos: Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh relive their romance from Tujhe Meri Kasam
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood, relived their romantic moments from their debut film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' by posting videos on various social media platforms that were recreated to celebrate 17 years of togetherness.
On Saturday,Bollywood's most loved couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza hosted a birthday party for their son Riaan. It was indeed a starry affair as many Bollywood celebrities alongside their..