Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela in 2012, and tied the knot in November 2018. Over the years, their love has only blossomed and the couple doesn't leave any opportunity to indulge in some PDA. We have seen them romancing and cutely trolling each... 👓 View full article