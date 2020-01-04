Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cats movie review: A spectacle of sights and sounds

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
*Cats
U/A: Drama musical
Director: Tom Hooper
Cast: Francesca Hayward, James Corden, Judi Dench, Taylor Swift
Rating: 
*

This cinematic reproduction of the spectacular musical theatre hit performance that was Andrew Lloyd Webber's adaptation of TS Eliot's 1939 published book, Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, has a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Death by a Thousand 'Cats': Review [Video]Death by a Thousand 'Cats': Review

Cheddar's Max Godnick saw 'Cats' and gives a stern warning to future moviegoers.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 04:34Published

Ryan Jay Reviews 'Star Wars', 'Cats' and More! [Video]Ryan Jay Reviews "Star Wars", "Cats" and More!

Thinking about seeing a movie this weekend, but are afraid it won't be worth your time or money? Well, we have you covered! Ryan Jay, a nationally syndicated radio film critic and entertainment guru,..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage Posts the 'Cats' Movie's Best Review Yet

Iain Armitage is giving Cats a rave review! After seeing the new movie, the 11-year-old Young Sheldon star took to his Facebook account on Sunday (December 29)...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.