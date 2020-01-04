Excited for Singham 3? Ajay Devgn has an important update for you

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Fans are waiting with bated breath for the third installment of Ajay Devgn's iconic character DCP Bajirao Singham and the superstar has just dropped a hint about the film's release.



When quizzed about Singham 3, Ajay told IANS: "Yes it will happen but right now we are doing Golmaal first. Then maybe after that, we will do... 👓 View full article

