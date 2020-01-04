Global  

Tony Yayo Can’t Believe How Chaotic 2020 Already Is: “World War 3 Is The Top Trending Topic On Twitter. We’re 2 Days Into The New Decade”

SOHH Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Tony Yayo Can’t Believe How Chaotic 2020 Already Is: “World War 3 Is The Top Trending Topic On Twitter. We’re 2 Days Into The New Decade”New York rapper Tony Yayo can’t even believe how crazy things have become only 72 hours into the new year. The hip-hop veteran has shared his thoughts on a few global crises. Big Facts: Heading into the weekend, Tony went to Instagram to share some of the biggest issues currently happening around the world. On […]

The post Tony Yayo Can’t Believe How Chaotic 2020 Already Is: “World War 3 Is The Top Trending Topic On Twitter. We’re 2 Days Into The New Decade” appeared first on .
