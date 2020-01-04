Bhad Bhabie Exposes Adrien Broner Sliding Into Her DMs W/ Low-Key Thirst + Boxer Blames Instagram: “I Thought She Was Grown”

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Rap rookie Bhad Bhabie is showing social media is not the place to play around with underage girls. The hip-hop artist has exposed boxer Adrien Broner for low-key sliding into her direct messages. Big Facts: Heading into the weekend, Bhabie took a screenshot of Broner hitting her up. Boxer Adrien Broner, 30, is in the hot […]



