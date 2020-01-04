Bhad Bhabie Exposes Adrien Broner Sliding Into Her DMs W/ Low-Key Thirst + Boxer Blames Instagram: “I Thought She Was Grown”
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () Rap rookie Bhad Bhabie is showing social media is not the place to play around with underage girls. The hip-hop artist has exposed boxer Adrien Broner for low-key sliding into her direct messages. Big Facts: Heading into the weekend, Bhabie took a screenshot of Broner hitting her up. Boxer Adrien Broner, 30, is in the hot […]
This is bad. Bhad Bhabie -- AKA Danielle Bregoli -- is publicly shaming boxing star Adrien Broner for trying to slide into her DMs. She's 16 years old. He's 30.... TMZ.com Also reported by •AceShowbiz •Just Jared
