Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Justin Bieber Drops New YUMMY Banger + Vows He’ll Never Stop Sagging His Pants

SOHH Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Justin Bieber Drops New YUMMY Banger + Vows He’ll Never Stop Sagging His PantsPop star Justin Bieber is getting the new year started off right. The crooner has come through with new music and to share his stance toward sagging pants. Big Facts: Heading into the weekend, the Biebs came through with his new “Yummy” single. On A Related Note: Bieber also went to Instagram to share his […]

The post Justin Bieber Drops New YUMMY Banger + Vows He’ll Never Stop Sagging His Pants appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Trending: Justin Bieber

Trending: Justin Bieber 00:52

 Justin Bieber has released a new single ahead of the kickoff of a new tour this May.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending: Justin Bieber Releases Single & More [Video]Trending: Justin Bieber Releases Single & More

Justin Bieber releases a new single titled 'Yummy' along with tour dates and a future album in the works.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published

Justin Bieber Returns With New Single ‘Yummy’ [Video]Justin Bieber Returns With New Single ‘Yummy’

Bieber is back! ET Canada has all the details on Justin Bieber’s comeback single “Yummy”, which was released more than four years after his last album, ‘Purpose’.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber's New Song "Yummy" Is a Steamy Tribute to Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber just dropped a yummy new single. On Thursday night, The Biebs dropped the new music he's been promising to fans. And to no one's surprise, "Yummy"...
E! Online

Justin Bieber drops long-awaited music with 'Yummy'

Justin Bieber drops long-awaited music with 'Yummy'(CNN)After more than four years of waiting, the Beliebers have been blessed with new music. Justin Bieber released the single "Yummy" at midnight Thursday and...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Firstladybizzle

Bella RT @Genius: “looking forward to all the reactions and i got tik tok now :)” —@justinbieber #yummy 🍬 https://t.co/Q6knEYUy3Q 10 minutes ago

mohamed_jb7

thank you justin💕 thank you scooter❤️ RT @etnow: New Justin Bieber music is here! Listen to his new single "Yummy." https://t.co/q7JzT2a1CJ 51 minutes ago

KNineVox

KNine Vox New @justinbieber single #YummyOutNow , video coming soon. https://t.co/2GI5DNH8Zy https://t.co/8oqsIBA13l 54 minutes ago

hypeshred1

HYPESHRED. Justin Bieber Drops New YUMMY Banger + Vows He’ll Never Stop Sagging His Pants https://t.co/8Xona7dtAz 1 hour ago

sohh

SOHH Justin Bieber Drops New YUMMY Banger + Vows He'll Never Stop Sagging His Pants #JustinBieber #Yummy… https://t.co/vgpi936vp0 2 hours ago

tumblr_janiel

harish RT @patiencehaileys: we love justin bieber‘s new song so much we had to obviously turn it into a bio chain!! was so much fun making this :)… 3 hours ago

fox43

WPMT FOX43 After more than four years of waiting, the Beliebers have been blessed with new music, as Justin Bieber released "Y… https://t.co/xCSrdamDx9 5 hours ago

JBHelpedMeTalk9

👸GemmaBelieber4Life RT @justjaredjr: .@justinbieber has released his new track #Yummy, and you can listen to it right here! https://t.co/J7U4qsJyix 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.