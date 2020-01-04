Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Deepika Padukone joins TikTok, promotes 'Chhapaak' on platform

Sify Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): 'Chhapaak' actor Deepika Padukone on Saturday joined online video making platform TikTok and shared several clips along with Laxmi Aggarwal, who is the inspiration behind her role in the film.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone consoles sobbing Laxmi Agarwal at title song launch

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone consoles sobbing Laxmi Agarwal at title song launch 02:19

 The title track of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has been launched in Mumbai. The title track is composed by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy. While Gulzar penned the song, Arijit Singh sang it. Deepika can be seen consoling Laxmi while Shankar sings the

Recent related videos from verified sources

Deepika Padukone: I don't think of 'Chhapaak' as a risk [Video]Deepika Padukone: I don't think of 'Chhapaak' as a risk

Actress Deepika Padukone does not consider her upcoming release "Chhapaak" to be a risky project, despite the fact that she plays the central role of an acid attack survivor in the real life-inspired..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 03:25Published

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone, Gulzar Laxmi Agarwal at song launch event [Video]Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone, Gulzar Laxmi Agarwal at song launch event

The title track of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has been launched in Mumbai. The title track is composed by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy. While Gulzar penned the song, Arijit Singh sang it.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Deepika Padukone all set to release the title track of Chhapaak today and we can't wait!

One of the most awaited movies, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak gives us a glimpse into the inspiring storyline with a teaser of its title track which will be out...
Mid-Day

Deepika Padukone reveals why she became a part of 'Chhapaak'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Actor Deepika Padukone who is currently on a promotion spree for her upcoming film 'Chhapaak' on Tuesday said that...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YahooIndia

Yahoo India Deepika Padukone Joins TikTok, Watch Her Rap and Dance on Marathi Song https://t.co/BTL1lmEiRV #DeepikaPadukone #TikTok 3 hours ago

Rahul_news4me

RAHUL ROY Deepika Padukone Joins TikTok, Watch Her Rap and Dance on Marathi Song https://t.co/uR0ZX6OJG3 https://t.co/AYCRil4deO 5 hours ago

News18Movies

News18 Movies Deepika Padukone Joins TikTok, Watch Her Rap and Dance on Marathi Song https://t.co/Xn7XFYvko8 7 hours ago

DPkaChamcha

why did i RT @News18Movies: #DeepikaPadukone is now on #TikTok. Her profile has over 1.2 million followers and counting. #Chhapaak #LaxmiAgarwal htt… 7 hours ago

News18Movies

News18 Movies #DeepikaPadukone is now on #TikTok. Her profile has over 1.2 million followers and counting. #Chhapaak… https://t.co/ZEyA3lHWMI 8 hours ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Deepika Padukone Joins TikTok, Watch Her Rap and Dance on Marathi Song https://t.co/hhN44cJWZ7 https://t.co/CA5UU2qSTK 8 hours ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation Deepika Padukone joins TikTok. Here's where to find her! @deepikapadukone #Chhapaak #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/GHx6XmqYTI 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.