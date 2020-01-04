Deepika Padukone joins TikTok, promotes 'Chhapaak' on platform
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): 'Chhapaak' actor Deepika Padukone on Saturday joined online video making platform TikTok and shared several clips along with Laxmi Aggarwal, who is the inspiration behind her role in the film.
The title track of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has been launched in Mumbai. The title track is composed by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy. While Gulzar penned the song, Arijit Singh sang it. Deepika can be seen consoling Laxmi while Shankar sings the
Actress Deepika Padukone does not consider her upcoming release "Chhapaak" to be a risky project, despite the fact that she plays the central role of an acid attack survivor in the real life-inspired..