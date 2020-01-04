Global  

Joshua Jackson & Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith Make First Appearance as a Married Couple!

Just Jared Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith pose for photos for the first time since the news that they’re married and expecting a child! The newlyweds were in attendance at W Magazine’s Best Performances Party during Golden Globes Weekend on Friday night (January 3) at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif. Jodie is featured in the [...]
Recent related news from verified sources

Look Back on Joshua Jackson and Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith's Love Story

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have a lot to celebrate as they enter 2020. In addition to their recent nuptials, The Affair star and the Queen & Slim...
E! Online

Joshua Jackson & Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith Are Celebrating the Holidays in Jamaica!

Joshua Jackson and his pregnant wife Jodie Turner-Smith are enjoying some fun in the sun this holiday season! The newly-married couple, who are expecting their...
Just Jared

