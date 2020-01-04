Global  

Rod Stewart, son, accused of battery in New Year's Eve fight

Saturday, 4 January 2020
Rock icon Rod Stewart and his son are facing simple battery charges after an altercation with a security guard during a private event in a children's area at The Breakers hotel in Palm Beach on New Year's Eve, according to court records.
News video: New Year's Eve murders in Baltimore Highlands

New Year's Eve murders in Baltimore Highlands 01:51

 Raised voices outside her home in Baltimore Highlands awoke Karen Evans on New Year's Eve, but what she assumed was a fight soon erupted in gunfire.

Rod Stewart, son, accused of battery in New Year’s Eve fight

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rock icon Rod Stewart and his son are facing simple battery charges after an altercation with a security guard during a private...
Sean Stewart Says He and Dad Rod Will Be Exonerated in Criminal Battery Case

Sean Stewart is not worried about his arrest New Year's Eve -- along with the arrest of his dad, Rod Stewart -- because he says the guy they allegedly attacked...
