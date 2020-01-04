Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Joaquin Phoenix & Fiancee Rooney Mara Couple Up at W Magazine's Pre-Globes Party!

Just Jared Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Joaquin Phoenix is joined by his sister Rain Phoenix and his fiancee Rooney Mara at W Magazine’s Best Performances Party during Golden Globes Weekend on Friday night (January 3) at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif. The 45-year-old actor is on one of the magazine’s nine covers for the Best Performances issue to highlight [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards 01:15

 Big Winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Best Television Series — Drama 'Succession' (HBO). Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy 'Fleabag' (Amazon). Best Actor TV — Drama Brian Cox, 'Succession' (HBO). Best Actress TV — Drama Olivia Colman, 'The Crown' (Netflix). Best Actor TV —...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix never officially agreed to Joker role [Video]Joaquin Phoenix never officially agreed to Joker role

Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix never officially agreed to star in the 'Joker' movie.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:12Published

Top 10 Joker (2019) Moments [Video]Top 10 Joker (2019) Moments

These are the top 10 moments from "Joker," starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Todd Phillips. Send in the clowns. For this list, we’re taking a look at the best moments from "Joker" (2019). If..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix Tells Rooney Mara "I Love You" After Winning Best Actor at the 2020 Golden Globes

This is no laughing matter. Joker star Joaquin Phoenix won the award for Best Actor in a Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night, beating out Christian...
E! Online

Joaquin Phoenix suits up for red carpet of Golden Globes

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix looked suave in a black suit as he arrived on the red carpet of the glitzy Golden Globes 2020.
Sify


Tweets about this

moonriseepizza

𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒚✨ RT @joaquinsource: Joaquin Phoenix watches his Fiancée Rooney Mara rock the #GoldenGlobes red carpet https://t.co/K1jZh6EAuF 3 minutes ago

winaforever_

𝒥𝓊𝓁𝒾𝒶 ☄ RT @DailyJoaquin: #PHOTOS | Joaquin Phoenix on The Golden Globes red carpet with fiancée Rooney Mara. #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/bw5ogrYmRt 4 minutes ago

steffaniBPM

𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙛𝙛𝙖𝙣𝙞 𝙗𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙖 𝙥. 𝙢𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙞 RT @picture_play: Joaquin Phoenix doesn’t need any words to express his gratitude for his fiancée, Rooney Mara. Congrats for the best acto… 7 minutes ago

venussafari

Venus RT @joaquinsource: Joaquin Phoenix and his Fiancée Rooney Mara at the #goldenglobes https://t.co/5SL6TDYPrX 26 minutes ago

DetroitMichiga

Detroit Michigan * Golden Globes Winner Joaquin Phoenix Full Press Room Speech | THR  The Hollywood Reporter * Joaquin Phoenix Can't… https://t.co/9kUeGHsutW 34 minutes ago

retroteengirl

ClassiclyPrettyMandy RT @joaquinsource: Joaquin Phoenix walks into the #GoldenGlobes ceremony with his Fiancée Rooney Mara https://t.co/YKteT07X9G 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.