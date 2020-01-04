Bindi Irwin's Family Has Treated 90,000 Animals Amid Australian Fires

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

The family of the late Australian zookeeper Steve Irwin (aka “The Crocodile Hunter”) has treated over 90,000 animals hurt in the Australian wildfires. Bindi Irwin says that their family’s Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital has been working nonstop to help the animals affected. “With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people [...] 👓 View full article

