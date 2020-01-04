Global  

Bindi Irwin's Family Has Treated 90,000 Animals Amid Australian Fires

The family of the late Australian zookeeper Steve Irwin (aka “The Crocodile Hunter”) has treated over 90,000 animals hurt in the Australian wildfires. Bindi Irwin says that their family’s Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital has been working nonstop to help the animals affected. “With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people [...]
 Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals. Since September 2019, uncontrollable fires have ravaged Australia, displacing both humans and animals in New South Wales and Victoria. An estimated 12.35 million acres of land have burned so far. According to professors at the...

