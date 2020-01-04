The Bachelor's Caila Quinn Is Engaged to Boyfriend Nick Burrello Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Another Bachelor star has found her happily ever after away from the cameras. Caila Quinn, who was Ben Higgins' second runner-up on season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016 and later... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Officiant Guy RT @theknot: ‘The Bachelor’ Alum @CailaQuinn Is Engaged to Nick Burrello https://t.co/RRimATrGH0 1 hour ago 📰The_News_DIVA📰 ‘Bachelor’ alum Caila Quinn and boyfriend Nick Burrello are engaged https://t.co/EjXYT09PFb 21 hours ago ω๏๏∂y ‘Bachelor’ alum Caila Quinn and boyfriend Nick Burrello are engaged https://t.co/zSgktu8sp7 https://t.co/3Cuu8rid6c 21 hours ago Khumaer Bayas Caila Quinn is getting her fairytale ending after "The Bachelor." https://t.co/4VWWSs8TrU https://t.co/Awc6ry3vmb 22 hours ago Page Six ‘Bachelor’ alum Caila Quinn and boyfriend Nick Burrello are engaged https://t.co/GHUOiVBxD1 https://t.co/EAnFfJ5awo 22 hours ago voiceofthehwy 'Bachelor' Alum Caila Quinn Engaged to Boyfriend Nick Burrello https://t.co/WsDekQ69OJ https://t.co/J32xjOgFa2 23 hours ago kristoferkawas 'Bachelor' Alum Caila Quinn Engaged to Boyfriend Nick Burrello The happy couple celebrated their two year anniversa… https://t.co/TDrN0oBCkg 1 day ago Alisan 📖 'Bachelor' Alum Caila Quinn Engaged to Boyfriend Nick Burrello https://t.co/AP6gFsAf0V https://t.co/WBDdgjp2J0 1 day ago