Bindi Irwin and family have treated more than 90,000 animals hurt in Australia wildfires

Saturday, 4 January 2020
"With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much," she wrote.
News video: Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals

Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals 01:09

 Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals. Since September 2019, uncontrollable fires have ravaged Australia, displacing both humans and animals in New South Wales and Victoria. An estimated 12.35 million acres of land have burned so far. According to professors at the...

U.S. Firefighters Take Off From LAX To Assist In Australia Wildfires [Video]U.S. Firefighters Take Off From LAX To Assist In Australia Wildfires

The National Interagency Fire Center sent a big crew of firefighters to help contain more than 200 fires burning in Australia. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:03

Australian PM Scott Morrison Heckled By Bushfire Victims [Video]Australian PM Scott Morrison Heckled By Bushfire Victims

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was heckled during a visit to Corbago, one of the towns that has been ravaged by bushfires this season. Residents refused to shake the Prime Minister’s hand..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:58


Bindi Irwin's Family Has Treated 90,000 Animals Amid Australian Fires

The family of the late Australian zookeeper Steve Irwin (aka “The Crocodile Hunter”) has treated over 90,000 animals hurt in the Australian wildfires. Bindi...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •USATODAY.comWorldNewsSeattle TimesIndiaTimes

Australia wildfires kill at least 19, force thousands to evacuate

The devastating wildfires in Australia have prompted one of the largest evacuations in the country's history. Hundreds of fires have burned roughly 12 million...
CBS News

fox32news

FOX 32 News Bindi Irwin says her family's zoo has helped treat 90,000 animals who have been injured in the wildfires.… https://t.co/QG7bVOxkrN 57 seconds ago

warlock012

warlock012 Bindi Irwin and family have treated more than 90,000 animals hurt in Australia wildfires https://t.co/esPxnFaeER https://t.co/MBAlYyDJbM 2 minutes ago

skekimi

S14 T1934 Stra RT @BreakinNewz01: 🌐 World Newz 🌐 Bindi Irwin and family have treated more than 90,000 animals hurt in #Australia #wildfires https://t.co/J… 11 minutes ago

maryannwrites

Maryann Miller RT @Askole: Bindi Irwin and family have treated more than 90,000 animals hurt in Australia wildfires https://t.co/IkXvkvAdn8 12 minutes ago

Askole

Gail Koger Bindi Irwin and family have treated more than 90,000 animals hurt in Australia wildfires https://t.co/IkXvkvAdn8 13 minutes ago

BreakinNewz01

BreakinNewz 🌐 World Newz 🌐 Bindi Irwin and family have treated more than 90,000 animals hurt in #Australia #wildfires https://t.co/JsfnfNjLXi 18 minutes ago

LindaLJ11

LLJ11 RT @FOX29philly: Bindi Irwin and family have treated more than 90,000 animals hurt in Australia wildfires https://t.co/OYH3BC2yhU 27 minutes ago

BourneNatural

BourneNaturalBeauty #Bindi #Irwin and family have treated more than 90,000 animals hurt in Australia wildfires - Fox News #Australia… https://t.co/faZRTTH7Xi 29 minutes ago

