How to Watch NFL Wild Card Playoff — Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills Live Stream Online

Mediaite Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
The NFL playoffs are upon us, and so too is one of the great football weekends of the year. Four big games are on tap for this weekend, starting with an AFC showdown on Saturday to kick off the postseason. It’s the AFC South champions, the Houston Texans, playing host to the Buffalo Bills at […]
News video: Bills fans take over Houston for Wild Card Weekend

Bills fans take over Houston for Wild Card Weekend 02:04

 Bills fans take over Houston for Wild Card Weekend

