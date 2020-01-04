Sam Heughan's Jamie Goes Off to War in 'Outlander' Season 5 Trailer!

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The trailer for season five of Outlander has arrived and it features so many stunning moments with stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. In the upcoming season, the American Revolution is drawing nearer and Sam‘s character Jamie will be defending the life he built in America while also protecting his loved ones. “Do you ever [...] 👓 View full article

