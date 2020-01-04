Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Inside Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's African Safari Honeymoon

E! Online Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Can you feel the love (tonight)? Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma, who wed just before the holidays, recently traveled to South Africa for their honeymoon. The two shared on their...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hilary Duff Got Married Over The Weekend [Video]Hilary Duff Got Married Over The Weekend

Hilary Duff has had a remarkable year, and it just ended with a beautiful wedding ceremony. The once and future Lizzie McGuire star wed longtime boyfriend Matthew Koma on Saturday, December 21. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Hilary Duff Marries Matthew Koma in Intimate Backyard Ceremony [Video]Hilary Duff Marries Matthew Koma in Intimate Backyard Ceremony

Hilary Duff Shares Wedding Photos. On Dec. 21, Hilary Duff wed partner Matthew Koma after a seven-month engagement. . The 'Younger' actress took to Instagram uploading a photo from her big day...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Newlyweds Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Enjoy Safari Honeymoon in South Africa

Newlyweds Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are spending their honeymoon among wild animals on a safari honeymoon in Africa. On Saturday (Jan. 4), two...
Billboard.com

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Share Honeymoon Photos!

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are on a safari in South Africa for their honeymoon and they have shared some photos from their trip! The newlyweds took to their...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.