Joey King, Kaitlyn Dever, Ben Platt, & More Hang Out Together Ahead of Golden Globes!
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () Some of the brightest stars in Young Hollywood were in attendance at W Magazine’s Best Performances Party during Golden Globes Weekend on Friday night (January 3) at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif. Golden Globe nominees Joey King, Kaitlyn Dever, Ben Platt, and Beanie Feldstein all stepped out for the event. They are nominated [...]
Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook. It will go from 6 PM EST up until the start of the show this Sunday. Coverage will also be posted on Instagram, including the platform's stories and IGTV. To watch the red carpet, head over to @goldenglobes. If you want to view it on Facebook,...