Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Send ''Thoughts and Prayers'' to Australia Amid Wildfires

E! Online Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are shedding light on the devastating wildfires that have been spreading across Australia for months now. Showing no signs of stopping, about 12.35 million...
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made A Cute Act of Kindness On a New Year’s Hike in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made A Cute Act of Kindness On a New Year’s Hike in Canada 00:53

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been enjoying their much deserved six-week break during the holidays with baby Archie. But some lucky hikers got a glimpse of the royal couple in Canada and a random act of kindness as well. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

Meghan Markle Made This Magic Resolution in 2016 That May Have Helped Her Become a Princess [Video]Meghan Markle Made This Magic Resolution in 2016 That May Have Helped Her Become a Princess

Meghan Markle was not a princess in 2016, but she was open to some magic. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares her royal resolution.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Celebrate Christmas In Canada [Video]Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Celebrate Christmas In Canada

ET Canada has all the details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s vacation to Canada with baby Archie, where they spent the Christmas holidays in and around Victoria, B.C.

Meghan Markle Made These Same 4 New Year's Resolutions Nearly Every Year Before Marrying Prince Harry

Before Duchess Meghan Markle was a royal after marrying Prince Harry, she ran a lifestyle site called The Tig, where she previously revealed what her New...
Just Jared

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were denied reservation at a Canadian restaurant for THIS reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were denied reservation at a Canadian restaurant for THIS reasonAttach Main Entertaiment Image: prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-were-denied-reservation-at-a-canadian-restaurant-for-this-reason.jpg Prince Harry and Meghan...
WorldNews Also reported by •Just JaredNew Zealand HeraldE! Online

