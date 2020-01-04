Global  

Leader of Border Militia That Rounded Up Migrants at Gunpoint Pleads Guilty to Weapons Charge

Mediaite Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
The leader of a U.S.-Mexico border militia who boasted of rounding up migrants at gunpoint has pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges. Larry Hopkins, who leads the United Constitutional Patriots, faces up to 10 years in prison on the charge he pleaded to in an agreement Thursday, according to The Washington Post. A lawyer for […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Leader of Right-Wing Border Militia Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Charge

The head of a group that detained migrants at gunpoint in New Mexico faces up to 10 years in prison.
NYTimes.com

Leader of U.S. border militia group pleads guilty to weapons charge

The leader of a small right-wing militia accused of illegally detaining immigrants as they crossed the U.S. border with Mexico pleaded guilty on Thursday to...
Reuters


