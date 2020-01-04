Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

New York rapper 50 Cent is making it hard for people ‘not’ to grab the STARZ app. The “Power” executive producer has announced tomorrow night’s must-see mid-season premiere will be available at midnight tonight to stream. Watch and comment below!



The post Watch: 50 Cent Promises You Don’t Have To Wait Until Tomorrow Night To Watch POWER Mid-Season Premiere appeared first on . New York rapper 50 Cent is making it hard for people ‘not’ to grab the STARZ app. The “Power” executive producer has announced tomorrow night’s must-see mid-season premiere will be available at midnight tonight to stream. Watch and comment below!The post Watch: 50 Cent Promises You Don’t Have To Wait Until Tomorrow Night To Watch POWER Mid-Season Premiere appeared first on . 👓 View full article

