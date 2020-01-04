Vanessa Morgan marries Michael Kopech

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Riverdale S04E08 In Treatment Riverdale 4x08 "In Treatment" Season 4 Episode 8 Promo - GINA TORRES GUEST STARS AS RIVERDALE HIGH’S GUIDANCE COUNSELOR — As residents across Riverdale begin receiving more mysterious videotapes on.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 00:21Published on November 21, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan Marries MLB Star Michael Kopech Vanessa Morgan has found her happily ever after. The Riverdale actress married professional baseball player Michael Kopech on Saturday, E! News can confirm....

E! Online 1 day ago



'Riverdale' Star Vanessa Morgan Marries Fiance in Florida The 27-year-old actress and her groom Michael Kopech say their I dos at an intimate ceremony which is attended by their close family and friends in Florida.

AceShowbiz 8 hours ago





Tweets about this