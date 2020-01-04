Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Willem Dafoe Could Hear Lobster Talking to Him When Filming 'The Lighthouse'

AceShowbiz Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
The Norman Osborn of Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man' trilogy says he gave up eating lobster after he felt the animal was talking to him when he was filming with Robert Pattinson.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Enigma' Robert Pattinson [Video]'Enigma' Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson likes to be an "enigma" on set. The actor kept himself to himself while shooting 'The Lighthouse' because he finds it "scary" if he gets too familiar with other people working on the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:21Published

The Lighthouse - Extrait du film avec Robert Pattinson et Willem Dafoe - Voilà que tu pleures [Video]The Lighthouse - Extrait du film avec Robert Pattinson et Willem Dafoe - Voilà que tu pleures

The Lighthouse - Extrait du film avec Robert Pattinson et Willem Dafoe - Voilà que tu pleures Dans cet extrait du film The Lighthouse, Thomas (Willem Dafoe) pousse Ephraim (Robert Pattinson) à..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:50Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.