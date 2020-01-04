Global  

David Foster Helped Meghan & Harry Secure Their Canadian Vacation Home!

Just Jared Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been on vacation in Canada during the holidays and their vacation home was arranged by someone famous! Music producer and composer David Foster has revealed that he helped the royal couple secure their vacation home in Vancouver Island. The $14 million home where Meghan and Harry are staying is [...]
Credit: ETCanada
News video: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Celebrate Christmas In Canada

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Celebrate Christmas In Canada 01:11

 ET Canada has all the details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s vacation to Canada with baby Archie, where they spent the Christmas holidays in and around Victoria, B.C.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made A Cute Act of Kindness On a New Year’s Hike in Canada [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made A Cute Act of Kindness On a New Year’s Hike in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been enjoying their much deserved six-week break during the holidays with baby Archie. But some lucky hikers got a glimpse of the royal couple in Canada and a random..

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan praise charity for spreading 'joy' [Video]Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan praise charity for spreading 'joy'

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have praised the Good News Movement for bringing people "joy", as part of a new Instagram initiative.

David Foster organised Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's Canadian getaway


Revealed: A look inside the Canadian mansion where Harry and Meghan spent the holidays

Revealed: A look inside the Canadian mansion where Harry and Meghan spent the holidaysPrince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie spent the baby's first Christmas in a NZ$21 million mansion on Canada's Vancouver Island.Music producer David Foster...
