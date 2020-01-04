David Foster Helped Meghan & Harry Secure Their Canadian Vacation Home!
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been on vacation in Canada during the holidays and their vacation home was arranged by someone famous! Music producer and composer David Foster has revealed that he helped the royal couple secure their vacation home in Vancouver Island. The $14 million home where Meghan and Harry are staying is [...]
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been enjoying their much deserved six-week break during the holidays with baby Archie. But some lucky hikers got a glimpse of the royal couple in Canada and a random..
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie spent the baby's first Christmas in a NZ$21 million mansion on Canada's Vancouver Island.Music producer David Foster... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •AceShowbiz •E! Online
