How to Watch NFL Wild Card Playoff — New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans

Mediaite Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Seldom are the New England Patriots in action during the first weekend of the NFL playoffs. But thanks to a lapse in the final week of the regular season, the Pats coughed up what appeared to be a certain bye and are now forced to take the field in the Wild Card round. The defending […]
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston
News video: Patriots Tickets Surprisingly Cheap For Wildcard Playoff Game

Patriots Tickets Surprisingly Cheap For Wildcard Playoff Game 02:08

 WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Tom Brady May Leave The Patriots Come March [Video]Tom Brady May Leave The Patriots Come March

Tom Brady will become a free agent for the first time in a long time in March 2020. The New England Patriots and Brady agreed on a one-year raise for 2019 that lets Brady hit the open market. According..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Tom Brady Won't Predict His Future [Video]Tom Brady Won't Predict His Future

Will Tom Brady be the quarterback of the New England Patriots next year? Even he doesn't know, and he doesn't want to try to predict the future.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless: 'Right now, the Titans are just a better football team than the Patriots'

Skip Bayless: 'Right now, the Titans are just a better football team than the Patriots'Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk the Wild Card face off between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans. While he doesn't believe Tom Brady has...
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

Pats fans say bye to Tom Brady after wearing 'Inspector Gadget' coat to 'last game'

Pats fans say bye to Tom Brady after wearing 'Inspector Gadget' coat to 'last game'Tom Brady is in action for the New England Patriots against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium tonight - and fans fear it could be his final match
Daily Star


sanjayator

sanjayator How to Watch NFL Wild Card Playoff — New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans https://t.co/i09yGz0CFp https://t.co/ib57Jzxlpz 16 minutes ago

DrStubblefield

Dr. Scott B. Stubblefield, JD Watch "Tom Brady & Derrick Henry PostGame Reaction: Titans def. Patriots 20-13 | NFL Wild Card Playoff" on YouTube https://t.co/RTnQAO51YX 42 minutes ago

AustinFantasy

🏈Austin Thompson | DFS & FF DRAFTKINGS NFL WILD CARD PLAYOFF SHOWDOWN VIKINGS VS SAINTS LINEUP STRATEGY https://t.co/0QM74RhUF5 via @YouTube 1 hour ago

sfgiantsfan15

Travis Wali LIVE NFL FAN REACTION TO PATRIOTS VS TITANS 2020 AFC WILD CARD PLAYOFF!!... https://t.co/FOC8XMjrSE via @YouTube… https://t.co/tJulfrSAwn 2 hours ago

igame4life1

HeismanPlays - Youtuber Tennessee Titans 20-13 New England Patriots - 2019 AFC Wild Card Playoff... https://t.co/19tUSqB632 via @YouTube… https://t.co/2ITsKtUSw2 2 hours ago

TheGreatHeisman

TheGreatHeisman Tennessee Titans 20-13 New England Patriots - 2019 AFC Wild Card Playoff... https://t.co/vuvc2eBCQo via @YouTube… https://t.co/owY8db0pIv 2 hours ago

hdmediapark1

HDMEDIAPARK Published by https://t.co/x8OWJKbU1H Bills vs Texans live stream: how to watch NFL Wil... https://t.co/AhDb5g25EJ https://t.co/0SnTbmBIB6 2 hours ago

derek_got_loud

TRILL CLINTON RT @oeste: why do drugs when you can simply watch josh allen play wild card playoff football 2 hours ago

