Vanessa Hudgens Reveals the 'High School Musical' Prop She Still Has!

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Vanessa Hudgens still has a prop from the set of High School Musical and she thinks it’s time to let it go! The 31-year-old actress opened up in her cover story for Cosmopolitan UK‘s February 2020 issue, which is on sale now. Vanessa said she still has the T necklace Zac Effron’s character Troy gave [...]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Vanessa Hudgens was 'traumatised' by naked photo leak

Vanessa Hudgens was 'traumatised' by naked photo leak 00:50

 Actress Vanessa Hudgens has opened up about the scandal surrounding her 2007 naked photo leak, revealing she was traumatised by the drama.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ranking All the Disney+ Originals (So Far) [Video]Ranking All the Disney+ Originals (So Far)

Join WatchMojo as we rank all the Disney+ originals so far. The House of Mouse has officially entered the streaming wars, and they mean business. For this list, we’ll be looking at the best ten..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:37Published

Choir high school students pay musical tribute to victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival [Video]Choir high school students pay musical tribute to victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival

Students say this song has been a form of healing and hopes people who hear it will benefit too

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 02:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'High School Musical' Series Cast Breaks Into Dance Party on Set (Video)

The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series had a little too much fun on set recently! Star Joshua Bassett showed off a behind-the-scenes video on...
Just Jared Jr

Lucas Grabeel Duets With Kate Reinders In New 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Episode - Watch Now!

Lucas Grabeel and Kate Reinders aka Miss Jenn perform a duet in the latest episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series! The OG High School Musical...
Just Jared Jr

