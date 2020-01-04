Global  

Did you know Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye took two decades of research?

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Amazon Prime Video's The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye is touted to be the biggest web series produced in India. The series' creator and director, Kabir Khan has left no stone untouched in ensuring the authenticity of the minutest detail.

Giving every scene a realistic and authentic touch, the series has extensively been...
