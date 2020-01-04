Illegal Weapon 2.0: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's dance face off cannot be missed!

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Street Dancer 3D has been described as the biggest dance film India has ever seen. It stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor but the trump card is the fact that they both are pitted against each other instead of being in the same team the way they were in ABCD 2.



And the makers have now released the new song of the film,... 👓 View full article

