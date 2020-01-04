Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Hit the Gym Before the Golden Globes
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () Jennifer Lopez is working up a sweat with Alex Rodriguez! The engaged couple started off their day with a workout on Saturday (January 4) in West Hollywood, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jenifer Lopez The night before, Jen and Alex stepped out for the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala. [...]
