Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Hit the Gym Before the Golden Globes

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jennifer Lopez is working up a sweat with Alex Rodriguez! The engaged couple started off their day with a workout on Saturday (January 4) in West Hollywood, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jenifer Lopez The night before, Jen and Alex stepped out for the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala. [...] 👓 View full article

