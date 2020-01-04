Global  

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Hit the Gym Before the Golden Globes

Just Jared Saturday, 4 January 2020
Jennifer Lopez is working up a sweat with Alex Rodriguez! The engaged couple started off their day with a workout on Saturday (January 4) in West Hollywood, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jenifer Lopez The night before, Jen and Alex stepped out for the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala. [...]
News video: Jennifer Lopez Wears Versace-Inspired Manicure

Jennifer Lopez Wears Versace-Inspired Manicure 00:32

 It's a total shame, but New Year's is over. That means the holiday season has officially passed and we're all left to follow through on any resolutions we've made and return to work. Jennifer Lopez sure did, if her nails are any indication. The multi-talented multi-hyphenate unsurprisingly spent New...

