Beanie Feldstein Brings Girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts to Pre-Globes Parties!

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Beanie Feldstein is all smiles while posing with girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts at the 2020 Gold Meets Golden event on Saturday afternoon (January 4) at the Virginia Robinson Gardens & Estate in Los Angeles. The 26-year-old Booksmart actress is nominated for her first Golden Globe this weekend for her work in the movie! Beanie was [...] 👓 View full article

