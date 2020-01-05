Global  

Megyn Kelly Blasts Colin Kaepernick for Decrying Iran Strike: ‘Because Everything is Racist’

Mediaite Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick got blasted on social media after he said President Donald Trump’s strike against Iran was an “expansion of American imperialism.” “There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” Kaepernick said Saturday, apparently referring to the killing of Iranian military […]
