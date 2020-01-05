Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fox’s Jeanine Pirro Demands ‘World Should Be Thankful’ for Trump’s Iran Strike: Soleimani Killing ‘Needed to Happen’

Mediaite Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Fox News host Jeanine Pirro began her opening monologue by thanking President Donald Trump for ordering the killing of a top Iranian military official. “Thank you Mr. President,” Pirro said Saturday on Justice with Judge Jeanine. “The killing of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani needed to happen and President Donald Trump was […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump Discusses Iran Strike

President Trump Discusses Iran Strike 01:57

 President Trump delivered a prepared statement on the U.S. airstrike that killed senior Iranian commander General Qassem Suleimani.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'No war on Iran:' Protesters gather in Ashland Plaza against Soleimani strike [Video]'No war on Iran:' Protesters gather in Ashland Plaza against Soleimani strike

'No war on Iran:' Protesters gather in Ashland Plaza against Soleimani strike

Credit: KDRVPublished

Protests Take Place Around Massachusetts After Killing Of Iran General Qassem Soleimani [Video]Protests Take Place Around Massachusetts After Killing Of Iran General Qassem Soleimani

WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump claims Soleimani 'got caught' plotting to kill more Americans and claims general was hated in Iran

Donald Trump says that Iran general Qassem Soleimani was "caught" as he was "plotting to kill" many Americans, after years of anti-US military actions that have...
Independent

Trump Addresses Strike on Soleimani: ‘His Reign of Terror Is Over’

President *Donald Trump* spoke this afternoon on the airstrike that took out top Iranian commander *Qasem Soleimani*, saying that Soleimani was planning...
Mediaite Also reported by •WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rjshapiro

Rochelle J. Shapiro RT @mog7546: #FOX PUSHING FOR WAR #FoxNews’ Jeanine Pirro Demands 'World Should Be Thankful' for Trump FOX PROPAGANDA HYPING #TRUMP’s ASS… 7 minutes ago

JHartTX

JHartTX RT @Mediaite: Fox's Jeanine Pirro Demands 'World Should Be Thankful' for Trump's Iran Strike: Soleimani Killing 'Needed to Happen' https://… 12 minutes ago

Newsenm

ENM News Fox News host Jeanine Pirro began her opening monologue by thanking President Donald Trump for ordering the killing… https://t.co/alQ8ELt4UA 27 minutes ago

mog7546

Michael O'Grady #FOX PUSHING FOR WAR #FoxNews’ Jeanine Pirro Demands 'World Should Be Thankful' for Trump FOX PROPAGANDA HYPING… https://t.co/uGRyegL7iG 33 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Fox's Jeanine Pirro Demands 'World Should Be Thankful' for Trump's Iran Strike: Soleimani Killing 'Needed to Happen' https://t.co/14ltmMwIQs 52 minutes ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 Fox News host #Jeanine #Pirro began her opening monologue by thanking President Donald #Trump for ordering the kill… https://t.co/5pGcfGoIam 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.