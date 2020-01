Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen keep close as they arrive at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party on Saturday afternoon (January 4) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. The 43-year-old actress kept things chic in an all black outfit while the 48-year-old actor looked cool in a striped shirt and plaid pants [...]

