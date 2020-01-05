Global  

George MacKay Joins '1917' Co-Star Dean-Charles Chapman at the BAFTA Tea Party

Just Jared Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman buddy up on the red carpet at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party on Saturday afternoon (January 4) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. The 1917 both looked sharp in suits as they attended the pre-Golden Globes event. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of George MacKay Other [...]
News video: '1917' Cast Hit The BAFTA Tea Party

'1917' Cast Hit The BAFTA Tea Party 01:37

 George MacKay And Dean-Charles Chapman explain how "1917" made them think about what's really important in life and how immersive the film is.

