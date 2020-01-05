Global  

Video of Swara Bhaskar 'scared' because she doesn't have birth certificate or passport goes viral, actress trolled

DNA Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Swara Bhasker's video confession having no valid documents in place has gone viral and the actress is getting heavily trolled for the same, even from Payal Rohatgi and Vivek Agnihotri
Swara hits back at trolls as video goes viral

Actress Swara Bhasker found herself on the receiving end of social media trolls once again over her views on the ongoing protests against the Citizenship...
IndiaTimes


