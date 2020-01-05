Topher Grace and His Wife Ashley Hinshaw Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Topher Grace and wife Ashley are expanding their family! While arriving at the 2020 Art Of Elysium event on Saturday (January 4), the 41-year-old That 70s Show...

Topher Grace Announces His Wife's Pregnancy at Charity Event The 'That '70s Show' actor breaks the happy news at a Hollywood charity event that he and wife Ashley Hinshaw are having a new addition to their growing family.

AceShowbiz 7 hours ago



