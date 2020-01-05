Global  

Kajol shares behind-the-scenes of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Sify Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Ahead of the release of the much-anticipated war-drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', actor Kajol on Sunday shared a few snippets from the making of her upcoming film.
News video: Ajay Devgn And Kajol HILARIOUS Pol KHOL Rapid Fire Round | Tanhaji | Exclusive

Ajay Devgn And Kajol HILARIOUS Pol KHOL Rapid Fire Round | Tanhaji | Exclusive 03:16

 #AjayDevgn and #Kajol share some of the funniest replies exclusively on #BollywoodNow during the interview of Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior!

Chhapaak and Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior HONEST Public Reviews Hit or Flop [Video]Chhapaak and Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior HONEST Public Reviews Hit or Flop

Chhapaak and Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior HONEST Public Reviews Hit or Flop

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 04:28Published

Nysa Devgn and Sara Ali Khan attend the screening of 'Tanhaji:The Unsung Warrior' [Video]Nysa Devgn and Sara Ali Khan attend the screening of 'Tanhaji:The Unsung Warrior'

Kajol and Nysa Devgn hosted a special screening of "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" on Friday in Mumbai.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior BEATS Baadsaho and Bol Bachchan to become Ajay Devgn's fourth-highest opening weekend grosser

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny and Devdutta Nage in key roles. The period drama is based on...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNASify

Tanhaji Weekend Box Office: The period drama is on a roll; earns Rs 61.75 crore

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar and others has been doing pretty good business at the box office since its...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

