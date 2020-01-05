Global  

Here's why there will be no meat at this year's Golden Globe Awards dinner

Sify Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 5 (ANI): At this year's 77th Golden Globe Awards, almost 1,300 Hollywood guests will be served with a plant-based feast for the pre-show dinner at the historic The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: 2020 Golden Globe Awards Preparation

2020 Golden Globe Awards Preparation 01:19

 ET Canada’s Sangita Patel takes you behind the scenes of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards preparation, from the red carpet rollout to a look inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

