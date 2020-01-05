Here's why there will be no meat at this year's Golden Globe Awards dinner
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 5 (ANI): At this year's 77th Golden Globe Awards, almost 1,300 Hollywood guests will be served with a plant-based feast for the pre-show dinner at the historic The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Wondering what to expect from this year's Golden Globe Awards? As far as category winners are concerned, we can't reveal much--mostly because, like all of you,... E! Online Also reported by •The Verge •Just Jared •Billboard.com •SFGate
The presenters for this weekend’s 2020 Golden Globe Awards have been announced! Taking the stage during the ceremony on Sunday (January 5) include Nick Jonas,... Just Jared Jr Also reported by •WorldNews •FOXNews.com •Just Jared •SFGate