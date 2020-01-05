Joey King & Sister Hunter Attend Parties During Golden Globes Weekend!
Sunday, 5 January 2020 () Joey King is having a blast this weekend! The 20-year-old The Act actress and older sister Hunter King celebrated the upcoming 2020 Golden Globes by attending a couple pre-awards show parties. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joey King Joey and Hunter first attended 2020 Gold Meets Golden event on Saturday afternoon (January 4) [...]
Golden Globes Pre-Show to Be Live-Streamed on Facebook. It will go from 6 PM EST up until the start of the show this Sunday. Coverage will also be posted on Instagram, including the platform's stories and IGTV. To watch the red carpet, head over to @goldenglobes. If you want to view it on Facebook,...