Topher Grace & Wife Ashley Announce They're Expecting Second Child!

Just Jared Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Topher Grace and wife Ashley are expanding their family! While arriving at the 2020 Art Of Elysium event on Saturday (January 4), the 41-year-old That 70s Show actor and the 31-year-old actress revealed that they are expecting their second child together. During the event, Topher and Ashley were honored with the The Spirit of Elysium [...]
