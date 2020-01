Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Leonardo DiCaprio attends The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party sponsored by Heineken on Sunday (January 4) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. The 45-year-old actor kept things cool in a black suit and black T-shirt as he stepped out for the event PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio Inside the [...] πŸ‘“ View full article